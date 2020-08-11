Vietjet to carry stranded passengers from Da Nang to Hanoi, HCM City
Passengers on these flights are tourists, including many children, stranded in Da Nang due the social distancing measures in the city. (Photo: Vietjet)
Hanoi (VNA) – The low-cost airline Vietjet will cooperate with relevant authorities to operate four flights on August 13 and August 14, 2020 to bring passengers stranded in the central city of Da Nang back to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
They include two flights from Da Nang to Hanoi on August 13 departing at 09:00 and 16:00, and two from Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City on August 14 departing at 09:00 and 16:00.
Passengers on these flights are tourists, including many children, stranded in Da Nang due the social distancing measures in the city. Upon their arrivals, all passengers and cabin crew must undergo health care examinations and follow local quarantine requirements.
All Vietjet flights are in accordance with global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the safety of all passengers and crews before, during and after the flights. Until now, all Vietjet’s pilots, cabin crews and employees are safe.
These are the first domestic flights operated by Vietjet to transport stranded passengers due to COVID-19. Previously, with the spirit and responsibility to the community, the carrier also operated many flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from all over the world as well as transported thousands of tonnes of essential goods, medical equipment for pandemic prevention.
By the end of July, Vietjet had brought nearly 10,000 Vietnamese citizens home safely from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia and Myanmar.
