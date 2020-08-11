Society HCM City has 105,000 job vacancies till year-end Ho Chi Minh City has about 105,000 job vacancies in the rest of the year, according to the city Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.

Society Lockdown on COVID-19 hit hospital in Da Nang lifted Da Nang Hospital for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation reopened its door for patients at midnight August 10 after a 14-day isolation from the latest coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Thua Thien-Hue stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight Twenty doctors and 20 nurses of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue headed to neighbouring Da Nang city on August 10 to help their colleagues in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society More than 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Russia Vietnamese competent agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the Russian side to bring home more than 340 Vietnamese citizens on August 10.