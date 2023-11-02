Vietjet aircraft (Source: Vietjet

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet will launch a direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and the northwestern province of Dien Bien from December 2, with three return flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week.



Flights depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 7:10 and arrive in Dien Bien at 9:10, while the return flights depart from Dien Bien at 9:45, landing in Ho Chi Minh City at 12:00.



On the occasion of opening sales on the direct air route, Vietjet has offered millions of zero-VND tickets for its entire domestic and international flight network at the November 11 year-end promotional party. Promotional tickets are now available at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air app.



By the end of the year, passengers will have chances to upgrade their experience with new routes in Vietnam and ones connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Perth, Adelaide (Australia), Tiruchirappalli (India), Shanghai (China), the routes connecting Hanoi with Hong Kong (China), Jakarta (Indonesia), Siem Reap (Cambodia) and other great destinations in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, and so on.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA