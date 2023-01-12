Vietjet to open HCM City-Melbourne direct route
At the signing ceremony serving the opening of the route. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s largest private carrier, has announced its opening of a route linking Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne of Australia starting March 31.
At first, there will be three flights per week using Airbus wide-body aircraft A330, and this will be raised to seven per week from December 2024.
These flights are set to take off from the Vietnamese southern metropolis at 9:50am (local time) and land at the Melbourne airport at 10:35pm (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
From Melbourne – the capital and most populous city of the state of Victoria, Vietjet aircraft will depart at 0:30 am (local time) to reach HCM City at 5:15am every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Tim Pallas, Minister for Trade and Investment of Victoria, said the arrival of another airline from Southeast Asia is a win for the Victorian economy and local jobs, as well as a reflection of the state’s strength in tourism and export.
In 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 123,000 Vietnamese visited Australia. The nations’ bilateral trade hit 12.4 billion USD last year, the highest ever to date./.