Vietjet and Rolls-Royce have inked a 400 million USD contract to provide the Trent 700 engines and TotalCare® Rolls-Royce ’s technical and maintenance engine services, to power up to 10 A330 aircraft. (Photo: Vietjet)

Meanwhile, Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong said the Trent 700 engines supported by TotalCare services will bring a technology breakthrough to Vietjet’s fleet, helping improve flight’s range and quality and thereby increasing their aircraft’s technical reliability and operational efficiency. “We hope this partnership with Rolls-Royce will also boost trade promotion among the countries while making intercontinental travels more convenient and economical in the future,” Phuong said.Vietjet put its first A330 aircraft into service in late 2021 and currently has two A330s in its fleet. The airline will continue expanding its wide-body fleet to better serve its expanding international flight network in the coming time.Known as a new-age carrier, Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, the carrier offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.