- Vietjet will reopen the route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong (China) with just three-hour long return flights on every Monday and Friday from February 10.Passengers can book tickets on the direct route from now on. The ticket prices can be even better on every Monday from now until December 31, 2023 when Vietjet offers passengers 20% off, excluding taxes and fees, for international routes with the promotion code “HELLOVIETNAM” at website www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app.Booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub, passengers also enjoy free payment fees.Vietjet flights welcome passengers with a good flying experience on new, modern aircraft, soft leather seats, a diverse menu of hot meal served by friendly cabin crews and moments unforgettable with many unique art and cultural performances.The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.