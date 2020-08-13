Vietjet flew 230 passengers from Da Nang to Hanoi on August 13 (Photo: Vietjet



Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet’s flight VJ2737 transported 230 passengers from Da Nang to Hanoi on August 13, which is the first flight of the new-age carrier Vietjet to bring stranded tourists back home while Da Nang is enforcing social distancing to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

Vietjet is expected to operate four flights from Da Nang to Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City to rescue more than 800 passengers, including many children and the elderly, on two days August 13 and 14. The flights have been well prepared by Vietjet’s crews and staff to offer passengers good flight experiences on this short but meaningful journey.

These are the special rescue flights from the center of the pandemic, for the first time in the country, complying with the most strict safety regulations to prevent the spread of the pandemic. All passengers and flight crews have to implement mandatory local monitoring and quarantine measures after the flights in accordance with regulations.

Vietjet’s Vice President To Viet Thang said: “All Vietjet flights are guaranteed to comply with the highest safety standards for passengers and crews. All passengers are equipped with free medical protective clothing, have their body temperature taken, fill medical declaration, wear masks and follow medical and aviation authorities’ instructions to ensure safety as well as the pandemic prevention and control”.

Previously, with the spirit and responsibility to the community, Vietjet also operated many flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from all over the world, and transport thousands of tonnes of essential goods, medical equipment for pandemic prevention as well as provided free transportation for doctors and medical staff. By the end of July, Vietjet had brought nearly 10,000 Vietnamese citizens home safely from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia and Myanmar.

