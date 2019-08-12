The low cost carrier Vietjet Air’s Flights VJ876 from HCM City to Hong Kong (China) and VJ877 from Hong Kong to the Vietnamese southern hub will be canceled after the Hong Kong Airport Authority announced to close the airport until 7:00 on August 13.(Photo: VNA)

The low cost carrier Vietjet Air’s Flights VJ876 from HCM City to Hong Kong (China) and VJ877 from Hong Kong to the Vietnamese southern hub will be canceled after the Hong Kong Airport Authority announced to close the airport until 7:00 on August 13, due to a large number of protesters at the airport.Representative from the carrier said on August 12 that passengers on the flights will receive support, and Vietjet Air has sent notification to its customers at airports and through various channels of media, mobile phones and SMS.Passengers are advised to regularly check flight information on website www.vietjetair.com. They can use fare basis code to look up their flights and departure time so as to flexibly adjust their traveling schedule.-VNA