Society Campaign encourages children to find funs at home amid COVID-19 UNESCO and UNICEF, with support from the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, have launched a campaign called “Winning Indoors” for Vietnamese children and their families to find fun ways to stay happy and healthy while at home.

Society Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam is inviting entries for a competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam.

Society Foreign Ministry spokesperson: Vietnamese in Uzbekistan to be flown home Vietnamese authorities and the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia that is also in charge of Uzbekistan are working closely with host authorities to bring Vietnamese citizens in Uzbekistan home at the earliest possible time.

Society “Rice ATM” using AI helps the poor in Da Nang A “Rice ATM” using artificial intelligence (AI) technology was set up in Da Nang on August 18 to help those facing difficulties due to social distancing measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the central city.