Society Gathering with Vietnamese from the RoK ahead of Lunar New Year The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese (ALOV) and the Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Centre based in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a gathering in Hanoi on January 23 ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese, Swiss educational establishments partner in hospitality training Cityland Education (CE) and Switzerland’s famous hospitality management school École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) recently inked a cooperation agreement at a ceremony which saw the attendance of Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Egypt believe in homeland’s future Overseas Vietnamese in Egypt believe in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and expect that the country will further prosper following the 13th National Party Congress, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Tran Thanh Cong.