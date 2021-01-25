Vietjet’s programme gives minorities in Lao Cai warmer Tet
Vietjet’s management representative presents gifts to disadvantaged families. (Photo: Vietjet)HCM City (VNA) – Vietjet and the Lao Cai Red Cross Society co-organised “A compassionate Tet 2021” programme on January 23-24 to support disadvantaged families and children in Sin Cheng commune, Si Ma Cai district, of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.
In order to help the underprivileged people to have a joyful and fulfilling Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, Vietjet offered gift sets to 500 families of ethnic minorities, including 102 gift sets and warm clothes to children and teachers at Ban Kha kindergarten and elementary school in Sin Cheng commune.
Vietjet’s management representative presents gifts to disadvantaged families. (Photo: Vietjet)The programme attracted many participants with various activities such as making traditional round glutinous rice cake, zero-Dong fair and exciting folk games. Around 500 people also had their health checked by doctors from the Friendship Hospital in Hanoi and were provided medicines free of charge.
“A compassionate Tet 2021” programme is one of many philanthropic activities that the new-age carrier has held through the years hoping to spread Vietjet employees’ spirit of doing good deeds.
Children at Vietjet’s event in Lao Cai province. (Photo: Vietjet)In 2020, it has participated in numerous charity activities such as offering free transportation for relief goods and donating 10,000 VND (approximately 44 US cents) per ticket sold to assist flood-affected people in central region.
Vietjet also organized “A cosy Tet for you” programme to support children of ethnic minorities or delivered more than 2.5 million medical masks to the citizens of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States./.