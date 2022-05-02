Business Vietnam, Japan partner to develop startups, innovative companies A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on innovation cooperation has been signed, under which Japan will help Vietnam develop startups and innovative companies within the 8th phase of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative.

Business Newly opened firms mushroom during new normal The number of newly established firms reached an all-time high of around 15,000 in April, with total registered capital of 164.1 trillion VND (7.1 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Cargo through seaports rises 3 percent in four months Seaports in the country handled more than 236 million tonnes of cargo during the first four months of 2022, up 3 percent from the same period last year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).