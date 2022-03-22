Culture - Sports Official song for SEA Games 31 unveiled The official song for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was revealed during a ceremony held in Hanoi on March 20 which honoured outstanding athletes and coaches of the country last year.

Culture - Sports Vietnam builds COVID-19 prevention, control plans for SEA Games 31 The host Vietnam has built COVID-19 prevention and control measures, part of the preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), as regional sports delegations show a concern about the work.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Int’l Film Festival to take place in Q4 The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of the year, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MOCST) has said.