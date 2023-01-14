Business Infographic Vietnam attracts 27.72 billion USD in FDI in 2022 Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Garment- textile sector hits export target The garment-textile industry enjoyed a rosy year in 2022 despite formidable challenges, as its export revenue hit the set target of 44 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year.