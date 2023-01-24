Vietnam is a safe country with happy people (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – With all the things it has done for its people, Vietnam can be proud of itself, said Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid, adding that he thinks Vietnamese people are very happy, and all must recognise that Vietnam is a very safe country.



Vietnam has a peaceful, well-educated society without violence, in which the people are friendly, the ambassador said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the New Year.



He emphasised that Vietnam is a country where human rights are respected. This is shown through the country’s active engagement in UN peacekeeping activities.



Congratulating Vietnam on its election to the UN Human Rights Council, Ambassador Abdelhamid expressed his belief that Vietnam will be a good representative of the council and will work hard to protect human rights without any discrimination.

Lunar New Year (Tet) is the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year (Photo: VNA)

“Vietnam and Algeria will work together at the UN Human Rights Council and we will defend our viewpoints for human rights - the rights to life,” said the diplomat.

He expressed his admiration for progress and socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained since the country launched the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause in 1986. The far vision and wise choice as well as proper policies of Vietnamese leaders have helped the country make great strides in socio-economic development, he said.



From a country suffering food shortages, Vietnam has now ensured food supply for its people and become a world leading exporter of rice and farm produce, he noted. Not only the agriculture sector has recorded excellent attainments, the country’s industry has also seen sustainable development, he said.



According to the ambassador, Vietnam is currently one of the most open economies in the world with the engagement in 70 bilateral and multilateral trade agreements. In 2023, Vietnam and Algeria will strengthen trade cooperation. However, some agreements in trade, maritime transport and other areas need to be extended and renewed, creating motivation for the growth of the Algeria-Vietnam partnership, said the diplomat.

A view of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

He noted that since the two countries established diplomatic relations on October 28, 1962, bilateral ties have continuously been reinforced and developed. The two countries have given each other political, moral and material support during national building and safeguarding in each country. Bilateral cooperation in economics, trade and science and technology has also seen steps of development, he said.



Asserting that COVID-19 prevented delegation and trade exchanges between the two countries, he said that the organisation of the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria Joint Committee in Hanoi in the time to come will create new momentum toward bilateral relations.



In the investment area, the oil and gas exploration and exploitation project by PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) has become a symbol of the economic partnership between Vietnam and Algeria.



On the foundation of the traditional relationship, bilateral cooperation in culture has been a bright spot in the ties between the two countries, becoming a bridge connecting the two countries, he said.

Ambassador Abdelhamid said that he arrived in Vietnam right on New Year 2023, which is followed by the Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet) festival.



“Through this special time, I realise the close attachement of Vietnamese people to their traditional culture that has been developed over centuries. Tet is an occasion for Vietnamese people to show the strong bond with their family and the strong connections among generations, and more deeply, the remembering of their roots,” said Ambassador Abdelhamid./.

VNA