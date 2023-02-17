Destinations Ban Gioc waterfalls among world's most scenic border crossings Ban Gioc Waterfalls in Cao Bang Province on the border with China have been named among the world's most Instagrammable international borders by the South China Morning Post.

Travel Brand positioning, proper planning needed to capitilise on urban tourism potential Urban tourism has the potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of a locality significantly but to capitalise on this potential, experts have identified strong brand positioning, proper planning, and development as key areas to focus on.

Travel An Giang province works to establish itself as tourist magnet An Giang province is planning a number of activities to boost tourism so as to become one of the leading destinations in the Mekong Delta.

Travel HCM City designs unique tourism products Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on building unique tourism products to optimise its resources for the development of the smoke-free industry in the post-pandemic period.