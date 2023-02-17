Vietnam a favourite destination for tourists from RoK, Japan, Taiwan: report
Asian destinations, including Vietnam, are always on the list of favourites of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japanese and Taiwanese tourists, according to a report conducted by travel market researcher The Outbox Company.
Visitors from the Republic of Korea arrive at Cam Ranh International Airport in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on January 1, 2023 (Photo:VNA)
RoK, Japan and Taiwan (China) were three of the markets with a large and continuously increasing number of visitors to Vietnam in the period 2015-2019, the report showed.
They are among the top countries and territories with the most outbound tourists in the world. RoK has the largest number of outbound travelers, followed by Japan and Taiwan.
In 2019, more than 28.7 million Koreans traveled abroad, of which 4.3 million chose to visit Vietnam.
In 2019, before the pandemic, Vietnam ranked second in the top destinations for RoK tourists, just behind Japan due to an expansion of flight routes, close distance and low cost.
Another similarity of the three markets is the high spending of outbound tourists. Spending levels in all three markets increased evenly, averaging about 7% per year.
More than 40% of outbound travelers from the three markets choose standard hotels (2-3 stars). They search for information at travel websites/blogs or search online.
Safety is the top factor affecting their decision to go abroad.
While RoK tourists are concerned about accommodation, the Japanese want their experiences to be worth their money, and Taiwanese tourists especially care about transport.
Compared to Japan and the RoK, the travel sentiment of Taiwanese tourists remains low. The long pandemic and strict restrictions have partly affected their psychology.
The survey shows that although 36.4% of Taiwanese tourists are willing to pay more for travel, 40.7% plan to cut travel spending to save for health care.
Simultaneously, more than 40% of RoK and Japanese tourists are willing to raise their budgets for overseas trips in the coming time.
But tourists from these three markets have a relatively low level of awareness about Vietnamese destinations./.