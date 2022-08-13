Hristiyan and Nikoleta will complete their six-month exchange programme in a few days.

Although their time in Vietnam is coming to an end, the two Bulgarians have so many unforgettable memories.

Home to a diverse culture, cordial citizens, and a quality education environment, Vietnam has emerged as a favourite destination for students across the globe.

Foreign students in Vietnam used to mostly come from neighbouring countries. Over recent years, however, more have come from developed countries such as Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Australia. Some 20,000 foreign students are now studying in Vietnam, primarily in graduate and post-graduate studies.

Improving the quality of tertiary education is among the top policies Vietnam has introduced to fulfil human resources demand, with due attention being paid to international integration.

Vietnam has earned the love of many international friends, and is likely to welcome more young foreign students in the time to come./.

VNA