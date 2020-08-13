World Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam lauded Canada’s support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against COVID-19 at the virtual 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue on August 11.

