Business Viettel’s patent number increases by 142 percent a year The number of patents granted to Viettel has increased by 142 percent a year which is nearly eight times higher than the country’s average increase of 18 percent.

Business RoK firms leasing more office space in Hanoi than in HCM City Enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been paying due attention to leasing office space in Hanoi, according to a recent survey by real estate consultants Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnam ready to monitor lychee exports to Japan Japan has authorised Vietnamese quarantine officers to replace their Japanese counterparts and directly supervise batches of lychee exports, which must be sterilised prior to being exported to the country, Hoang Trung, Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has said.

Business Thanh Ha lychees now available on Lazada Thanh Ha lychees from the northern province of Hai Duong are now officially on sale on one of Vietnam’s leading online marketplaces, Lazada, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade).