The UN General Assembly plenum where the UNSC non-permanent member election was held on June 7 (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed Vietnam is a trustworthy partner for sustainable peace in a message following the country’s election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021.At a plenary session of the UN General Assembly on June 7, Vietnam was elected a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2020-2021 after getting 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN.In his message, on behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, the leader offered sincere thanks to UN member states for supporting and electing Vietnam to this post for the second time.He said this was the international community’s important recognition and appreciation of the country’s role and contributions to international and regional work. It also showed the growing stature and prestige of Vietnam in the international arena.He noted it is a great honour of Vietnam to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC, affirming the country’s right foreign policy. However, it is also a heavy responsibility that requires Vietnam make utmost efforts to fulfill tasks assigned by the international community.Vietnam has been implementing the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and active integration into the world; being a friend, a trustworthy partner and a responsible member of the international community; and promoting the compliance with the UN Charter and international law, thereby actively contributing to global joint efforts for peace, cooperation and development, he said.The Party and State leader added with the new resolve, the strong belief in the whole Party and people’s strength and will, efforts and smooth, effective coordination among all-level authorities, ministries and sectors, along with the people’s support, Vietnam will successfully play its role as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, deserving being a trustworthy partner for sustainable peace.-VNA