Business Agriculture minister directs farming development in Phu Tho Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong held a working session with leaders of the northern midland province of Phu Tho on March 10, focusing on orientations of local farming development.

Business Shareholders’ meetings to proceed as usual, say firms Firms said shareholders’ meetings were to proceed as scheduled in March and April despite concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).

Business Businesses refrain from issuing bonds due to COVID-19 epidemic The volume of corporate bonds issued during February has reduced remarkably compared to the previous month due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic on the stock market.