Vietnam a world leader in having women in top corporate positions
Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Grant Thornton)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam has a greater percentage of women in senior leadership positions than the global average, according to Grant Thornton’s International Business Report.
In Vietnam’s mid-market companies, women hold 33 percent of senior leadership positions with the most common being human resource director (36 percent) and chief financial officer (32 percent). Globally the rate is 29 percent.
Ninety five percent of businesses in Vietnam have at least one woman in senior management, again above the global rate of 87 percent.
Francesca Lagerberg, global leader, Grant Thornton International Ltd, said: “It is extremely encouraging to see deliberate action taking place as mid-market businesses ramp up activities that encourage progress and accessibility to leadership positions for women.
“2018 saw a sharp rise in the representation of women at a senior level after significant changes in the social climate of the western world, but this year’s numbers have levelled off once again highlighting that change at the top is glacial.”
Valerie Teo, tax partner, Grant Thornton Vietnam, said: “If we want to continue to see more women in senior positions, businesses need to be intentional. Policies that ensure diversity of thought at the decision-making table, address equal opportunity in career development and bias in recruitment and develop inclusive cultures cannot just be nice to have – they are a must.
“Once implemented, these policies must be enforced and regularly reassessed to judge their effectiveness. Only when that is combined with real commitment from senior leadership, will real transformational change take place.”
Grant Thornton is one of the world’s leading independent assurance, tax and advisory firms.
The International Business Report is a study of both listed and privately held businesses.
Launched in 1992, it now provides insight into the views and expectations of around 10,000 businesses across 32 economies./.
