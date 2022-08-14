Illustrative image (Source: organifarm.vn)

It also plans to promote digital economy in an effort to better develop the rural economy. Accordingly, at least 70% of communes will have cooperatives and 70% of districts will have agricultural business models which connect production and distribution of key farming product, which apply digital technology.In addition, at least 40% of communes and districts should be able to provide at least one essential public service in healthcare, education, community surveillance, security, environment and culture) and collect feedback on people’s satisfaction regarding rural development on a virtual platform. Each and every centrally-run city and province should have at least one trial smart rural commune model in the field which it holds advantages of, for example economy, rural tourism, environment, and culture.