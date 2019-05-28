At a working session with RMIT University (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation learned about Australia’s experience in university governance and self-autonomy during their recent visit, as part of the Aus4Skills programme funded by the Australian government for the 2016-2020 period.



Led by Director General of the Department of Tertiary Education Nguyen Thi Kim Phung, the delegation comprised of officials from the Ministry of Education and Training, the Government Office, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Finance.



At the Australian Department of Education and Training, they studied the role of the department and other agencies in tertiary education management, including the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TESQA), the Australian Skills Quality Authority, and the Australian Research Council.



The department is responsible for devising policies and programmes to facilitate pre-school, general, tertiary, international education, and academic research, instead of directly managing educational establishments and universities.



During a working session with the National Association of Australian University Colleges, the delegation learned about its role as an organisation representing 39 Australian universities in building education policies of the government and relevant management agencies.



Meanwhile, a representative from the Australian National University (ANU) introduced its structure and governance process. Delegates later discussed the autonomy model in an Australian university and relations between its council and management apparatus to ensure efficiency.



In Melbourne city of Victoria state, the delegation held working sessions with professors from the University of Melbourne, the RMIT University and others to look into their autonomy process and relations with the Australian Association for Tertiary Education Management and the Tertiary Education Facilities Management Association.



Their final trip was to TESQA, which is responsible for education accreditation in Australian universities, thus improving their stature on international arena.



Phung said experience acquired during the visit will be presented at a seminar scheduled for June 15 in Hanoi. –VNA