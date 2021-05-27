Politics Vietnam welcomes issuance of COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in US Vietnam welcomes the signing of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act by US President Joe Biden, which is aimed at curbing violence against the Asian-American community, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam requests concerned parties to respect Vietnam’s sovereignty Vietnam requests parties concerned to respect its sovereignty and international law and abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

World CPV’s leadership in national construction under spotlight in Russia Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has fruitfully cooperated with other ASEAN member nations, and established dialogues with many international partners, including the US, China, the European Union (EU) and Russia, heard a recent symposium.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party commissions forge cooperation The information commissions of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on May 27 agreed to boost their collaboration in the time ahead.