Vietnam acting to ensure workers’ rights: Foreign ministry spokesperson
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam makes every effort to ensure workers’ rights as developing human resources is one of its strategic breakthroughs in socio-economic development, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s press conference on May 27.
Based on this spirit, Vietnam has joined and effectively implemented many international cooperation agreements and programmes on labour and human resources development, Hang stressed when commenting on the signing of a new memorandum of understanding between Vietnam and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which includes the country’s accession to more ILO conventions.
Vietnam has so far joined 25 ILO conventions, including seven of the eight basic conventions, including those related to collective bargaining, preventing and fighting discrimination, child labour, and forced labour. The country has also made efforts to implement these conventions, including the internalisation of their provisions in the national legal framework, especially the 2019 Labour Code.
To promote the application and implementation of international labour standards in Vietnam and to intensify close cooperation, especially in studying Vietnam’s accession to 15 more ILO conventions, Vietnam and the ILO signed an MoU on May 20 on cooperation in accelerating the implementation of international labour standards in Vietnam over the next 10 years, Hang said./.