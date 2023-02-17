Vietnam action film screened in Europe for first time
Vietnamese action film "578: Phat Dan Cua Ke Dien", also known as "578 Magnum" officially shot on to film screens throughout Europe in Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and Germany, Denmark.
This is the first action film of its kind to make inroads into the European film market.
The film was also screened internationally in India, Brazil and Canada in early 2023.
As planned, by June 30, the movie, which is being released through issuers in the UK and Germany, will be introduced in 50 countries and territories.
It is expected to be available in 62 countries worldwide in 2023 and earn 2.63 million USD.
The Vietnamese movie was first introduced to film distributors globally at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16.
Previously, 578 Magnum made its debut to international audiences in November 2022, at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) held in Estonia.
Directed by Luong Dinh Dung, said 578 Magnum tells the story of a father, a container truck driver, who is driven to hunt down a gang of underground criminals that have kidnapped his daughter.
The cast is led by Alexandre Nguyen and features the likes of Hoang Phuc, model Jessica Minh Anh, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'Hen Nie./.