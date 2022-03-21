Vietnam active at 144th IPU Assembly, related meetings
A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) headed by Chairman of its Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has joined the forums of young and women parliamentarians as part of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia.
On March 20, the delegation attended the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, sharing the experience of IT application in online education during the period of COVID-19. In two years of the pandemic, Vietnam's online learning rate has reached about 80 percent.
Concerning increasing pressures facing teachers, children, and women, Vietnam proposed countries have policies to protect women's mental and physical health, raise awareness of the risks for girls participating in online activities, narrow the gender digital gap, and reduce negative gender stereotypes.
Other participants lauded Vietnam’s opinions, which they said have contributed to completing the overall picture of the impact of COVID-19 on the physical and mental lives of women and girls.
Earlier, at the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, Vietnam suggested countries increase youth participation and recognise their initiatives in the implementation of climate change response policies; and strengthen parliamentary activities to ensure resources for encouraging the role of youth as well as promote inter-parliamentary cooperation to share related experience.
On March 21, the head of the Vietnamese delegation met with IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong and President Duarte Pacheco to discuss the promotion of cooperation between the NA and the IPU, especially strengthening the NA’s role in the implementation of sustainable development goals. The IPU leaders affirmed to continue to support Vietnam, believing that the nation will continue to actively and responsibly participate in the union’s activities.
Ha also held separate bilateral meetings with heads of delegations of the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos to enhance bilateral and multilateral parliamentary ties, serving sustainable post-pandemic recovery and reinforcing climate change solutions./.