Vietnam active at 33rd conference of Red Cross & Red Crescent
Vietnam is attending the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent which kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 9.
Vietnam's representatives at the Conference (Source: VNA)
Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam is attending the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent which kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 9.
The event has seen the participation of 196 delegations from governments and observation organisations, and representatives from of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and 192 state member societies to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.
The conference is focusing on promoting important and committed dialogue related to the International Humanitarian Law, and proposing solutions to the challenges of urbanization and climate change.
In the framework of the event, the Vietnamese delegation had meetings and working sessions with officials of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the IFRC and the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies of the US, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia.
Vietnam will chair a meeting gathering officials of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the Southeast Asian region on the sidelines of the conference.
On behalf of other Southeast Asian nations’ Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, Vietnam will present speeches at official sessions of the conference, and directly contribute to policies of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement related to safe, adaptive, and disaster-resilient communities; development of humanitarian network in the region; and the implementation of the IFRC’s 2030 Strategy.
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC)’s experience in financial assistance, cash allocation and housing support will be shared at the event.
The Vietnam Red Cross Society joined the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in November 4, 1957, during the IFRC General Assembly in New Delhi, India.
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement includes the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the IFRC, and the ICRC./.