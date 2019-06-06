Vietnam has so far sent 30 officers and a field hospital, to participate in the UN’s peacekeeping force. In the future, the country will send more officers, another field hospital and a group of sappers to join the mission. This proves the country’s efforts to become a responsible and active member of the UN and international community.

2019 is the fifth consecutive year Vietnam has sent officers to participate in UN peacekeeping force, especially in South Sudan and Central Africa, two countries with instability due to civil wars.

By the end of 2019, the second-level field hospital number two with more than 60 military doctors will be sent to South Sudan to replace the first one. A group of some 200 sappers will also be dispatched to the country. This proves Vietnam’s efforts to realise its commitments to international organisations.

Apart from being good at professional activities, Vietnamese officers are also said to be friendly with local people. They act as ambassadors to promote the country’s image.-VNA