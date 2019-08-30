NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has actively contributed to the success of the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 40) in Thailand, said head of the Vietnamese National Assembly's external relations committe Nguyen Van Giau.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the results of the trip to Thailand by Chairwoman Ngan and her entourage, Giau said speeches delivered by the Vietnamese top legislator at the event was highly valued as it pointed out comprehensive developments in the region and the world.



NA Chairwoman Ngan also touched upon challenges facing ASEAN member nations as well as opportunities they are enjoying, Giau said.



In a speech on the East Sea issues, Ngan called on the ASEAN Community to unite to implement the ASEAN Charter, and stressed the need to settle disputes at the sea by peaceful means without the use of force or threat to use force, in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



In a dialogue between observer countries and the AIPA member nations, the Vietnamese delegation also expressed the above-mentioned viewpoint, Giau said, stressing that international delegates agreed with Vietnam's opinion and considered this as the spirit to building, cooperation, solidarity and development.



Giau said this was an important highlight in activities of the Vietnamese delegation at the AIPA 40.



According to Giau, through various activities of Committees, the AIPA 40 reached a high consensus and issued a joint statement with many important highlights towards realizing goals of the ASEAN Community, and sustainable development goals of the UN to 2030.

Giau also mentioned major activities of NA Chairwoman Ngan during the official visit to Thailand, such as meetings with Speaker of the House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and Speaker of the Senate Pornpetch Wichitcholchai.



During the meetings, Vietnamese and Thai leaders reviewed remarkable cooperation results between the two nations, Giau said, adding that the Thai side affirmed that it is willing to share its experience with Vietnam as it will shoulder the role of a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.-VNA