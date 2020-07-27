Politics Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community (part 1) Since joining ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has actively contributed to the expansion of the bloc which now consists of 10 countries. They have worked together towards building ASEAN community.

ASEAN Indonesian diplomat lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair As current Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has shown its competency and leadership in navigating ASEAN at this unprecedented and challenging time, Chief Representative of Indonesia to ASEAN Ade Padmo Sarwono has said.

Politics Vietnam shows outstanding role as ASEAN Chair: Lao minister Vietnam has shown its capacity in not only leading ASEAN but also solving emerging issues in the region and the world, which is a clear demonstration of its outstanding role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, according to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

ASEAN US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the building of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.