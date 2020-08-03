Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
Second plenary session of the 30th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Pattaya, Thailand, August 6, 2009 (Photo: VNA)
Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, AIPA-30 President Chai Chidchob, handed over the AIPA’s hammer which symbolises a chairmanship term of the organisation, to the head of the Vietnamese National Assembly delegation, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thị Phong at the closing session of the 30th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-30) (Photo:VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, head of National Steering Committee for AIPA-31 General Assembly signs a decision appointing Antonio V. Cuenco, former Chairperson of Foreign Affairs Committee under the Philippines’ House of Representatives as AIPA Secretary General, Hanoi, February 5, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
A meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) within framework of AIPA-31, Hanoi, September 9, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the 31st ASEAN Inter-parliamentary Association (AIPA-31) addresses the opening ceremony of the executive committee of AIPA-31, Hanoi, September 20, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the 31st ASEAN Inter-parliamentary Association (AIPA-31) hands over chairmanship of AIPA-32 to President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Heng Samrin, Hanoi, September 24, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung delivers a speech at the first plenary session of the 32nd AIPA General Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 20, 2011 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung hosts a reception for Marzuki Alie, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, President of AIPA on the occasion of the latter’s visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, September 5, 2012 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and heads of Parliamentary delegations at the opening ceremony of the 34th AIPA General Assembly in Brunei, September 19, 2013
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung attends a meeting of AIPA-35 executive committee, Vientiane, Laos, September 15, 2014 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends a meeting of AIPA-37 executive committee, Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, September 30, 2016 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is handed over the chairmanship term for AIPA 41at the closing session of the 40th AIPA General Assembly, Bangkok, Thailand, August 29, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau takes part in a teleconference on April 21 regarding the role of parliaments in international cooperation in fighting COVID-19 held by the Indonesian Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Hanoi, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chairman and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) co-chair the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference, Hanoi, June 26, 2020 (Photo: VNA)