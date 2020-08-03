Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA

Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, AIPA-30 President Chai Chidchob, handed over the AIPA’s hammer which symbolises a chairmanship term of the organisation, to the head of the Vietnamese National Assembly delegation, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thị Phong at the closing session of the 30th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-30) (Photo:VNA)