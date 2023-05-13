Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity: Indonesian scholar
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's attendance at the 42nd ASEAN Summit and related activities from May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, affirmed that Vietnam has made positive, proactive, and responsible contributions to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and effectively responding to challenges, an Indonesian scholar has said.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s resident correspondents in Indonesia, Veeramalla Anjaiah, senior researcher of the Centre for Southeast Asia Studies (CSEAS), said at the summit, PM Chinh emphasised Vietnam’s efforts and wishes to work with other ASEAN member states in building the identity, value, vitality and reputation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and deepen relations with ASEAN countries.
The Vietnamese PM participated in ASEAN meetings with stronger development goals and aspirations, the scholar said.
According to Anjaiah, PM Chinh said that strengthening solidarity and unity should be the key task for an independent and self-resilient ASEAN. He called for efforts to advance the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and regional connectivity.
To achieve the goal of and aspirations for peace, security, stability and prosperity, PM Chinh appealed to ASEAN member countries to join hands in building self-resilience and solidarity, unlock development resources, and raise breakthrough initiatives to build the ASEAN Community, helping the bloc turn itself into a growth epicentre regionally and globally, the scholar said.
PM Chinh's proposals received support and were appreciated by other ASEAN leaders, he noted.
Assuming ASEAN’s chairmanship by Indonesia in 2023 is a very important step to run the ASEAN at a critical juncture in the context of tough time given the Russian-Ukraine conflict, high inflation, global slowdown and tensions between the US and China in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
With a theme of “ASEAN matters, an epicentrum of growth”, Indonesia is leading ASEAN with the expectation of promoting concrete and inclusive cooperation to ease tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.
The expert also highly valued the ASEAN Outlook in the Indo-Pacific launched in 2019, which is aimed at peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
ASEAN must prioritise open and inclusive dialogue and cooperation to maintain regional peace, he stressed./.