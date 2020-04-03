Politics VN’s representative agencies abroad asked to raise responsibility amid COVID-19 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Vietnamese representative agencies abroad to raise the sense of responsibility and keep staying in the host countries to fulfill all assigned tasks amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs of the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Australia and New Zealand on April 3.

Politics PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

Politics Temporary residence extended for foreigners unable to exit due to COVID-19 Vietnam has decided to extend temporary residence permit for foreigners who are currently in the country and unable to leave because of travel restrictions or quarantine order related to COVID-19, according to the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.