Vietnam actively helps foreign representative agencies protect citizens
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Relevant agencies of Vietnam have been actively assisting representative agencies of foreign nations in the country to carry out citizen protection measures amid rapid developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.
Replying to reporters’ question about Vietnam’s assistance to foreign representative agencies in repatriating these countries’ citizens, Hang said due to the rapid and complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries and territories have had to change regulations on exit, entry and transit while many airlines have had to cancel flights. Therefore, many foreigners in Vietnam have encountered difficulties in their travel and yet to be able to return to their home countries, she said.
Facing that situation, relevant agencies of Vietnam have been actively sharing information, coordinating closely and assisting other countries’ representative agencies to carry out citizen protection measures, resolve difficulties and problems during their quarantine and stay in Vietnam, create favourable conditions for foreign nationals to leave Vietnam in line with the country’s legal regulations, and ensure disease prevention, Hang noted.
Vietnam’s efforts and goodwill have been highly valued by other nations’ representative agencies and foreigners in the country, according to the spokeswoman./.