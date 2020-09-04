At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - As President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) hopes to leave a good impression on international friends, contributing to raising its standing as well as creating cohesion and coordination with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Permanent NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Vietnamese NA delegation attending the 41st AIPA General Assembly (AIPA 41) on September 4 in Hanoi, Phong emphasised that amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NA has strongly expressed its determination to assume its responsibilities as President of AIPA 41.



AIPA member countries have so far agreed with the agenda for AIPA 41, themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and proactive ASEAN Community”, she said.



Some 30 delegations with 380 delegates, including 230 lawmakers, have registered to attend the online event, she added.



The Vietnamese delegation has adopted the motto “Actively contributing to the AIPA agenda, promoting solidarity, and leading joint efforts to support ASEAN during its Community building process, in particular effectively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The delegation needs to skilfully apply the principles, processes, and operational models of ASEAN-AIPA during the event.



Reporting on Vietnam’s preparations for AIPA 41, Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations and deputy head of the standing board of the AIPA 41 Organising Committee Nguyen Van Giau said the Ministry of Information and Communications has launched an AIPA41 website, mobile app, and identifier.



A press conference on the scheduling and content of AIPA 41 is slated for the afternoon of September 4, he said, adding that reception and logistics work for the online event have been carried out on schedule.



AIPA 41 will consist of an opening ceremony, a closing ceremony, and the two plenary sessions, meetings of political, economic and social committees, an AIPA women parliamentarians meeting, and an unofficial meeting of young AIPA parliamentarians./.