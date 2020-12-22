Culture - Sports Vietnamese culinary culture introduced in Laos A multinational culinary festival was held at the National University of Laos in Vientiane capital on December 23, attracting thousands of students, including those studying Vietnamese.

Culture - Sports Christmas party to be hosted by Hanoi Opera House Both timeless and modern Christmas hits will be performed by foreign and Vietnamese artists in a music programme that will be held in August Revolution Square in front of Hanoi Opera House on Christmas Eve, running from 8pm until midnight.

Culture - Sports Hanoi arts programme praises Party’s leadership The Communist Party of Vietnam Online Newspaper held a special arts programme in honour of the Party in Hanoi on December 22 night.