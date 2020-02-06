Vietnam actively proposes common efforts against epidemics
The Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang at the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has actively proposed and promoted common efforts of the bloc to effectively fight epidemics, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang at a regular press conference in Hanoi on February 6.
Responding to a reporter’s question about the impact of epidemics on Vietnam’s external affairs, Hang said Vietnam is actively taking measures to respond to and control them.
Vietnam will fully exercise obligations of an ASEAN member state and be determined to well perform the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020, she stated.
According to the spokeswoman, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, in his capacity as Chairman of the ASEAN Coordinating Council, sent letters to ASEAN countries on January 31 to suggest establishing a ministerial-level joint working group so as to enhance cooperation and information sharing, as well as coordinate actions to fight epidemics.
Vietnam will continue keeping a close watch on the developments of the epidemics, she said, adding that in case any adjustments to the ASEAN Chair Year’s activities need to be made, the country will inform and consult with other nations based on ASEAN consensus, thus ensuring that the activities during the year will be held in the safest conditions./.
