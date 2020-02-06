Politics 90 years of Communist Party of Vietnam marked in Cuba A ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) was held in Havana, Cuba on February 5, under the chair of Second Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee José Ramón Machado Ventura.

Vietnam has been keeping a close watch on the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit) and hopes that this process will take place smoothly, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia is a top priority of Vietnam, with defence cooperation as a pillar of the bilateral relationship, Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich said on February 5.

Drastic actions must be taken to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV), but they must not affect the country's socio-economic development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on February 5.