Sci-Tech Launch of NanoDragon into space affirms capacity of Vietnam’s space industry: Ambassador The launch of made-in-Vietnam satellite NanoDragon has gone into history and marked a new development milestone of Vietnam’s space industry, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said following the successful launch on November 9 morning at the Uchinoura Space Centre in Kagoshima prefecture.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s NanoDragon satellite launched into outer space The fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket which carries Vietnam’s NanoDragon and eight other small satellites of Japan, was successfully launched into outer space at 9:55am (Japan time) on November 9.