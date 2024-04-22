Environment Communication campaign calls for wildlife conservation efforts The central province of Quang Binh, home to the UNESCO-recognised Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, on April 13 launched a communication campaign in response to the World Wildlife Day (March 3) and the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024.

Environment Saigon Co.op ties up with Winrock International for waste circulation Saigon Co.op signed an MoU with non-profit Winrock International in HCM City on April 12 to reduce environmental pollution by developing a waste circulation model, enhancing waste separation at source and raising the extended producer responsibility.

Environment Solutions proposed to tackle growing challenge of electronic waste Vietnam faces a growing problem with electronic waste (e-waste), according to a study by the Hanoi University of Science and Technology's Centre of Science-Technology and Environment.

Environment Contest seeks innovative solutions to recycle plastic The innovative solution contest 2024 was launched in Hanoi on April 12, aiming to seek solutions in the plastic circular value chain, especially new and creative solutions in improving the capacity to collect, process and recycle plastic packaging.