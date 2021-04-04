The National Steering Committee on the National Plan of Action for Overcoming Consequences of Explosive Remnants of War, the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Mine Remedy (GICHD) and the International Center – Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation (IC-VVAF) sign a MOU on cooperation and assistance in overcoming the consequences of bombs and mines in Vietnam in the 2012 – 2015 period, Hanoi, March 27, 2013. (Photo: VNA)