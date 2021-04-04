Vietnam addresses post-war UXO consequences
-
The Prime Minister approved a national action programme to tackle the impact of post-war bombs and mines during the 2010 to 2025 period on April 21, 2010. In the photo: The Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) organises a conference reviewing the results of a technical survey project to identify areas contaminated with bombs, mines and unexploded ordnances in Thua Thien-Hue province, November 17, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
-
Since 1975, bombs, mines and unexploded ordnances have killed more than 40,000 people and left 60,000 others injured, most of whom are sole breadwinners and children. (Photo: VNA)
-
Founded in August 2018, MAT 19, the only all-female one in the 40 landmines clearance teams operated by the British-based NGO Mines Advisory Group in Quang Tri province, has the task of clearing unexploded ordnances with specialized equipment. (Photo: VNA)
-
The bomb and mine clearance working team under the Engineering Brigade 414 of Military Region 4 clears bombs and mines in Thuong Thanh area, Hue city to implement a project on population relocation and site clearance in area I of Hue Imperial Citadel relic site, April 2020. (Photo: VNA)
-
The People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province and the Danish Demining Group sign an MOU on a project to minimize risks of ordnance left by the war in the province, June 1, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
-
With domestic resources and international supports, Vietnam clears 40,000 - 50,000 ha of bomb and mine contaminated areas every year. (Photo: VNA)
-
Lieutenant Colonel Shahab Udin, member of the United Nations Quality Assessment and Consultancy Team – AAV, instructs the engineer soldiers at Brigade 249 to clear bombs and mines, June 2017. (Photo: VNA)
-
Minister of Defense Ngo Xuan Lich, Deputy Head of the 504 Steering Committee and delegates visit a pavilion of bomb and mine exhibits at the inaugural ceremony of the Headquarters of the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre in Hanoi, October 20, 2016. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Ministry of National Defense and the Korea International Cooperation Agency in Vietnam sign a record of discussion for a project on Vietnam - Korea cooperation to recover from the consequences of post-war bombs and mines, Hanoi, June 14, 2016.( Photo: VNA)
-
The UK non-governmental organisation Landmine Advisory Group (MAG) organises a ceremony to raise awareness of students' prevention of bombs, mines and explosives accidents at Nguyen Hien Secondary School in Thang Binh district, Quang Nam province, April 2013. (Photo: VNA)
-
The National Steering Committee on the National Plan of Action for Overcoming Consequences of Explosive Remnants of War and the US Department of State sign a MOU on cooperation in addressing the consequences of explosive remnants of war in Vietnam, Hanoi, December 16, 2013. (Photo: VNA)
-
The National Steering Committee on the National Plan of Action for Overcoming Consequences of Explosive Remnants of War, the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Mine Remedy (GICHD) and the International Center – Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation (IC-VVAF) sign a MOU on cooperation and assistance in overcoming the consequences of bombs and mines in Vietnam in the 2012 – 2015 period, Hanoi, March 27, 2013. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland sign a MOU on strengthening Irish Government commitments and funding for mine clearance activities in Vietnam, October 29, 2012. (Photo: VNA)
-
With domestic resources and international supports, each year, Vietnam clears 40,000 - 50,000 ha of bomb and mine contaminated areas. In the photo: Unit 319 soldiers clear bombs and mines in Hoa Phuoc village, Hoa Nhon commune, Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city, December 2012. (Photo: VNA)