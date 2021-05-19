Health COVID-19 vaccine procurement an urgent task: PM Buying COVID-19 vaccines is a necessary and urgent task that must be carried out immediately, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told permanent Government members who met on May 17 to discuss the purchase of Pfizer vaccine.

Health Additional 19 COVID-19 infections logged on early May 18 morning Vietnam documented 19 COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on May 18, all of which were recorded in quarantine sites, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic How to safely coexist with Covid-19 The Ministry of Health recommends people to adhere to 5K (in Vietnamese) rules: Khau trang (facemask), Khu khuan (disinfection), Khoang cach (distance), Khong tu tap (no gathering) and Khai bao y te (health declaration) to safely coexist with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’ state.

Health PM urges swift, drastic approach to driving back COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the entire political system and people to take a more swift and drastic approach to driving back COVID-19 pandemic because it could spread anytime if guard is let down.