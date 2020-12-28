Business Kien Giang approves in principle 64 million USD coastal road The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has approved in principle a project on building the Hon Dat - Kien Luong coastal road from 2021 to 2024.

Travel Foreign arrivals to Vietnam plummet 79 percent in 2020 Vietnam welcomed only 3.8 million foreign arrivals in 2020, down 78.7 percent from last year, as a result of the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Da Nang urged to improve investment environment Despite attracting 341 investment projects with 847.3 million USD in 2018-2020, Da Nang City has to cope with poor development of supportive industries and the skilled labour force for high-tech industries in its efforts to build the city into an investment hub in central Vietnam.