Vietnam adopts ten-year climate-resilient urban development plan
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan on developing climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam in the 2021 – 2030 period.
Houses submerged by flood water in Cam Lo, the central province of Quang Tri. (Photo: VNA)
The plan aims to facilitate Vietnam’s active response to climate change, promote the efficient use of natural resources in upgrading and developing urban areas and effectively reduce air, water and soil pollution in accordance to international standards.
It will also enable the review and improvement of legal documents, planning and governance in urban development amid increasing climate change risks; and enhance coordination among ministries, governmental agencies and local administrations in managing climate-resilient urban areas.
The plan will be carried out in centrally-run provinces and cities nationwide, with a focus placed on those prone to floods, flash floods, and landslide in the northern mountainous, central coastal, southeast and Central Highlands regions.
The plan will be divided in three phases – from 2021 – 2025, 2026 – 2030 and beyond 2030./.