Environment Seminar talks addressing environmental problems in 4IR A seminar discussing measures to tackle environmental problems in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) was held in Hanoi on March 27, in response to the Earth Hour 2021.

Environment Vietnam saves 353,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour Vietnam saved 353,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 658.1 million VND (28,635 USD), during one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 27, when the entire country turned off unnecessary electric appliances in response to Earth Hour 2021, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

Environment Land subsidence endangers Mekong Delta The overexploitation of groundwater in the Mekong Delta has contributed to severe land subsidence, which could lead to devastating consequences if the practice continues, experts have said.

Environment PM orders proactive response to saline intrusion, water shortage in Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered concerned ministries and Mekong Delta provinces to proactively respond to saline intrusion and water shortage in the coming months in an official dispatch.