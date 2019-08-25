The first semi-final match of the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championships between Vietnam (red) and the Philippines (Source: bongdanet.vn)

- Vietnam beat the Philippines 2-1 in the first semi-final match of the ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championships on August 25 in Thailand.The team’s first goal was scored by Huynh Nhu at the 41st minute of the match, equalising 1-1 for Vietnam after the Philippines opened the score at the 35th minute.Into the second half, Vietnam’s Tuyet Dung changed the score into 2-1 at the 57th minutes.With the result, Vietnam became the first team to have entered the final round of the event.Host Thailand, who topped Group A, will face Myanmar in the second semi-final match on the same day.The regional championship sees Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia competing in Group B, while Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Timor Leste and host Thailand in Group A.The 2019 AFF Women's Championship is taking place in Thailand from August 15 to 27 August. -VNA