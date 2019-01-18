Vietnam advances to knockout stage due to fairplay points VNA Friday, January 18, 2019 - 14:23:52 Print Source: VNA Related News Culture - Sports Vietnam win last ticket to Asian Cup knockout round Culture - Sports Quang Hai shines to give Vietnam hope at AFC 2019 Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Yemen 2-0, hopeful for berth in AFC Cup knockout stage 2019 AFC Asian Cup Vietnamese national football team U23 Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus Asian Cup knock-out round Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel