Environment Typhoon Conson set to take complex path Typhoon Conson will enter the East Sea on September 8 night and is forecast to take a complicated path.

Environment Wildlife traffickers arrested in northern Dien Bien province Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have caught red-handed two suspects when they were transporting two wildlife animals.

Environment Ninh Binh promotes biodiversity preservation Boasting distinctive biodiversity, from abundant species of flora and fauna to rich and varied landscapes, the northern province of Ninh Binh has taken drastic measures to preserve its nature.