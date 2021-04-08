ASEAN Malaysia to focus on attracting FDI Malaysian Minister of Finance Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said that Malaysia is confident of attracting more foreign investments this year after a big decline in 2020, and is looking at incentives to help support that goal.

World Indonesia, Romania agree to enhance bilateral ties Indonesia and Romania have agreed to increase cooperation in economy, trade, investment, counter-terrorism and COVID-19 response, and continue supporting each other at international forums.

World Thailand to become world’s top durian producer in five years Thailand is on course to become the world’s largest durian producer over the next five years, however, it is at risk of losing out to neighbouring exporters of the king of fruit, experts have warned.