Politics

Vietnam affirms commitment to UN Charter, UN-centred int'l system

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, underscored the country’s readiness to work with member states to promote dialogue, strengthen trust and contribute to peace, development and justice worldwide.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the discussion. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, speaks at the discussion. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the United Nations (UN) Charter, international law, multilateralism and the UN-centred international system.

Speaking at a high-level open debate on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system in New York on May 25, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, underscored the country’s readiness to work with member states to promote dialogue, strengthen trust and contribute to peace, development and justice worldwide.

Viet recalled that Vietnam, in its capacity as President of the UN Security Council in January 2020, had chaired an open debate and issued a presidential statement on the same topic.

The ambassador expressed deep concern over escalating geopolitical tensions, expanding conflicts, and increasingly serious violations of international law and arms races, which are eroding trust in multilateralism and the UN.

He also voiced concern over growing coercive measures, including threats of the use of force, targeting Cuba. He called on the UN Security Council to strengthen its role in conflict prevention, promote dialogue, protect civilians and pursue reforms aimed at making the body more democratic, representative and effective.

He further stressed that the UN should maintain its central role in developing international norms and cooperation frameworks for emerging areas such as cyberspace, artificial intelligence and new technologies.

The event, held under the chairmanship of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during China’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council in May, drew the participation and speeches of nearly 20 foreign ministers and deputy foreign ministers, along with ambassadors and representatives from around 100 UN member states.

In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that the UN Charter remains the foundation of the international order and “humanity’s survival guide”, but is facing serious challenges due to intensifying geopolitical competition, escalating conflicts and declining respect for international law.

Echoing the Secretary-General’s assessment, representatives from many countries highlighted the need to strengthen respect for the Charter’s principles and purposes, promote dialogue and cooperation, and reinforce the UN-centred international system.

They also called on the international community to step up conflict prevention, consistently uphold international law, and advance reforms of the UN Security Council and global institutions to better reflect current realities./.

VNA
#UN Charter #UN-centred international system #Ambassador Do Hung Viet #UN Security Council
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Ambassador Do Hung Viet addresses the reception before the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. (Photo: VNA)

UN official praises Vietnam’s preparations for 11th NPT Review Conference

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsuon praised Vietnam’s capacity and efforts, along with those of Ambassador Do Hung Viet in his role as President of the conference, believing that Vietnam’s methodical preparations and constructive approach would steer the meeting toward tangible results that meet the expectations of the global community.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) at the working session with the Dong Thap provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on May 27 (Photo: VNA)

PM asks for stronger governance reforms to unlock Dong Thap’s growth potential

Chairing a working session on May 27 with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board as part of his southern working trip, the PM requested the locality to strongly renew its mindset and governance methods, stressing that the locality must proactively propose policies and special mechanisms suited to local conditions and integrate them into its action programmes based on assigned key tasks.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Thailand

Immediately after their arrival, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and met with the Vietnamese community here.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader leaves Hanoi for official visit to Thailand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, left Hanoi on May 27 for a three-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (centre) and US lawmakers at the reception in Hanoi on May 26 (Photo: VNA)

Foreign Minister lauds US Congress's role in bilateral relations

The minister called for the continued maintenance of regular and constructive dialogue channels to properly address differences, with respect for each other’s political regimes, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for stronger reforms in legislative work

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for stronger reforms in legislative work, while chairing a conference in Hanoi on May 26 to adopt a draft report on the second round of the Politburo and Secretariat’s inspections and supervision over the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee’s Standing Board.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Vietnamese officials participate in the phone talks on May 26. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam consistently treasures ties with traditional African friends: minister

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung stressed that amid growing global and regional uncertainties, Vietnam and traditional partners such as Algeria and Namibia should increase exchanges, share viewpoints on international issues of common interests, and enhance coordination in such issues as ocean governance, sustainable development and marine ecosystem conservation, while continuing mutual support at multilateral forums.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh (fourth from right), Vietnamese officials and the delegation of US Congress members at the meeting in Hanoi on May 26 (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vietnam, US foster deeper, more substantive legislative ties

Regular, frank and constructive legislative dialogue, US lawmakers said, is essential to building mutual understanding and trust, settling differences appropriately, and making practical contributions to the stable and long-term development of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers concluding remarks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province on May 26. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Vinh Long to renovate development mindset for double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to move from an administrative and service-oriented mindset to a development-creating approach, while renewing leadership and governance methods in a more proactive, creative manner, with officials who dare to think, dare to act and dare to take responsibility.

The meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang and a delegation of US Congress members in Hanoi on May 26 (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, US step up parliamentary, defence cooperation

Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phan Van Giang expressed his hope that US lawmakers will continue serving as practical bridges of friendship contributing to bilateral cooperation in such fields as the economy, trade, education – training, defence technology and industry, pilot training, and English-language training for Vietnamese military personnel.

Participants in the international press briefing on May 26 (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 to open on June 9 with expanded agenda: ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong told reporters that the forum, first proposed by the Vietnamese Prime Minister at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in September 2023, has been successfully organised in 2024 and 2025, gradually establishing itself as an open dialogue platform that effectively complements ASEAN’s formal processes.