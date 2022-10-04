World Philippines, US hold joint naval exercise The Philippines and the US on October 3 kicked off their joint naval exercise named KAMANDAG.

World COVID-19: Cambodia lifts entry requirements Foreigners who enter Cambodia are no longer required to show a health declaration or COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival at land, sea and air entrances from October 3, reported the country's Health Ministry.

World Thailand's tourism pins hope on Chinese, Japanese visitors Chinese President Xi Jinping's attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok in November could help Thailand welcome 12 million international tourists this year, surpassing the government's goal of 10 million, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakan has said.