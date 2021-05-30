Vietnam affirms responsible contributions to climate change response
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit on May 31, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in.
An overview of a discussion as part of the Green Future Week held prior to the P4G Summit (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam will attend the event as one of the seven founding members of P4G from July 7, 2017. Vietnam has taken various actions to show its determination and wish to work with other member countries to realise the global green goals in 2030.
On September 2017, Vietnam attended a ceremony to announce the P4G forum in New York as an official partner. On July 5, 2018, Vietnam announced the formation of its National P4G Forum.
From October 19-20, 2018, Vietnam attended the first P4G Summit, during which the Vietnamese Prime Minister underlined that policy-makers and the business community should share information and give policy recommendations and financial mechanisms to promote potential projects on green growth.
Along with the participation in P4G, over the years, Vietnam has actively contributed to joint efforts of the international community in responding to climate change and speeding up green recovery.
Vietnam has engaged in multilateral mechanisms on climate, while integrating climate change issues into its official documents. On April 22, 2021, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual Leaders
Summit on Climate chaired by US President Joe Biden, where he affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to take drastic actions to comprehensively respond to climate change.
On March 25, 2021, the Vietnamese PM approved a project to develop climate-resilient urban areas in Vietnam in the 2021-2030 period.
Vietnam’s participation in the P4G Summit continues to affirm the country’s responsible contributions to sustainable development, green growth and response to climate change.
Through the event, Vietnam hopes to promote international cooperation in prioritised issues of the country, including sustainable development, investment, trade, environment, renewable energy, realisation of sustainable development goals, and response to climate change in the Mekong Delta region. Vietnam also wants to continue to accelerate the strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea.
The P4G was formed in 2017 as an initiative of Denmark. So far, it has 12 members and the engagement of more than 90 countries, international organisations as well as businesses across the globe.
P4G is a global platform pioneering green partnerships and providing market-based solutions in developing countries. It mobilises a global ecosystem consisted of countries, organisations, corporations and civil societies committed to make a progress in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement.
P4G directly contributes to the development of national climate agendas, global campaigns, and coalitions with a focus on finding market-based solutions, mobilising the private sector and institutional finance to deliver sustainable economic growth.
As a steppingstone to COP26, the P4G Summit will provide a momentous opportunity for participating countries to raise their ambitions, share cutting-edge solutions and build ideas that can bring the net zero vision closer to realization.
The P4G Summit 2021 is considered an important event as climate change response and green recovery has become a top priority of many countries. It is expected to promote determination and commitments of the international community and prepare for the COP 26 which is slated for November this year.
So far, leaders of more than 40 countries and 21 international organisations have confirmed their attendance at the summit.
P4G aims to deliver solutions and impacts in five thematic areas: Water, Energy, Food and Agriculture, Circular Economy and Cities.
This year, under the theme "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality”, the summit will be held in the form of videoconference./.