Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) receives United Nations Secretary General António Guterres within the framework of his official visit to Vietnam from October 21-22, 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – This year has been an exciting time for Vietnam’s external affairs. It marked the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership of the United Nations (UN), the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties, and the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia relations. Vietnam has taken on important positions at international and regional forums. This year witnessed numerous visits by Vietnamese leaders to other countries and foreign leaders to Vietnam.



"The United Nations is proud to be a partner of Vietnam," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres during his visit to Vietnam on October 21 marking the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's UN membership, adding that Vietnam is one of the most dynamic and active members of the UN. President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid emphasised that Vietnam is a model of the UN, which makes significant contributions to consolidating multilateralism and participation in UN affairs.





Vietnamese delegation at the election to choose members of the UN Human Rights Council in New York on October 11. (Photo: VNA)

The trust of the international community in Vietnam has been reflected by the votes cast for important positions at the largest multilateral forum. On June 13, Vietnam was elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the UN General Assembly's 77th session, representing the Asia-Pacific region. On October 11, it was elected to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the second time for the 2023-2025 tenure. According to Indonesian journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah, who is also a senior researcher from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS), this is a recognition of Vietnam's commitment to respecting and protecting human rights. UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis said Vietnam's election to the council presents both a great responsibility and an important opportunity to redouble efforts in protecting and promoting economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights in line with international human rights standards.



At the regional level, Vietnam continues to promote its role as an important member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Uch Leang, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian, African and Middle-Eastern Studies under the International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC), said Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN and coordinated with Cambodia to contribute to the success of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits.



After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam's bilateral diplomatic activities have resumed with a series of high-level visits. Vietnamese leaders have made many foreign trips, contributing to promoting bilateral relations and effectively bringing into play the foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification and the advocation of being friends with all countries.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President of China Xi Jinping (right, first row) at the welcome ceremony in Beijing on October 31. (Photo: VNA)

Noteworthy is Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's official visit to China at the end of October. He was the first foreign leader welcomed by China following the Communist Party of China’s 20th National Congress. Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo described the visit as a demonstration of the special importance of the relations between the two Parties and countries and sending out a clear message that the two sides will strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and persist the path to socialism.





President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Bounthong Chitmany, Vice president of Laos, and other leaders at the awarding ceremony of National Gold Medal and first-class Issara of Laos to Vietnamese officials on July 18. (Photo: VNA)

The year 2022 also marked a special milestone in the relationship between Vietnam and its two neighbours, Laos and Cambodia. A range of delegation exchanges at all levels, along with economic and cultural activities, and mutual support at international and regional forums demonstrated that Vietnam and the two neighbouring countries are fostering their good traditions that have been built up over the past time./.

