Business Real estate attracts 1.94 billion USD in FDI in nine months Real estate attracted 1.94 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of this year, accounting for about 9.6% of total FDI to Vietnam in the period.

Business VietShrimp 2024 slated for March in Ca Mau The VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024, themed “In company with shrimp farmers”, will take place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau from March 20-22, heard a local press conference held on October 4.

Business Exhibition showcases advanced metalworking, industrial solutions An array of advanced metalworking tools and industrial solutions from nearly 300 brands of 20 countries and territories are on display at the 16th edition of the Vietnam’s International Exhibition on Machine Tools & Metalworking Solutions for Production Upgrade (METALEX Vietnam 2023) and International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2023), which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 4.