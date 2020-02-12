The UN Security Council's meeting in New York on January 9 (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has affirmed strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their inalienable rights at the UN Security Council’s briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” on February 11.

The following is the full text of the statement by the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, at the UNSC Briefing on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” on February 11.

"Mr. President,

1. We warmly welcome His Excellency Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian State and thank him for his statement. My delegation would like to thank Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his remarks and Special Coordinator for the Middle East process Mladenov for his briefing.

2. The search for a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian question continues to command interests and concerns by relevant parties, countries in the Middle East and the international community.

Vietnam joins the international community in reaffirming our strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their inalienable rights. We strongly support the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with the borders enshrined in relevant resolutions of the United Nations, living side-by-side with the State of Israel, in peaceful coexistence, security and mutual recognition.

3. Yet after decades, peace and a final settlement remain elusive. We share other Council members’ deep concerns over Israel’s continued resettlement activities and the recent calls for annexation of parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We therefore call on and support the relevant parties to strive for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace settlement through dialogues and negotiations on the basis of respect for international law, the Charter of the United Nations and relevant resolutions of the United Nations, including Security Council resolution 2334 and with the consent of the parties concerned. We are convinced that such a peace settlement could only be reached through exercising restraint, avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation and maintaining direct dialogues. It is our sincere hope that the parties will engage in discussions with goodwill and in a constructive manner.

4. Towards that end, Vietnam welcomes all initiatives and efforts to restart the Middle East peace process based on international laws and bilateral agreements. We are ready to make positive contribution to promotion of dialogues and negotiations within and beyond the United Nations with a view to achieving a solution to the Israel - Palestine conflict that ensures the legitimate rights and interests of Palestine and all other parties concerned.

I thank you, Mr. President./.